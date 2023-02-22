Submit Release
How Leadership and Specialization Helps with Nurse Retention

Indianapolis, Feb. 22, 2023 -

Retaining nurses has become more challenging in the past few years, but leadership training from a program like the Master of Science in Nursing - Nursing and Health Systems Leadership from the University of Indianapolis can impart skills that keep nurses from leaving a healthcare provider or the profession altogether.

There are many leadership practices that assist the goal of retaining nurses. Nurse leaders who can strongly negotiate the value of nurses to administration leads to nurses feeling better valued. The leaders can also facilitate better communication between nursing staff and physicians, which is a known factor of nurse burnout.

One of the largest factors for burnout is inadequate staffing. Nurse leaders help establish staffing committees with front-line nurse members. These committees have goals to set and meet safe staffing levels for nurses. By having nurses on these committees, they feel more included in quality improvement efforts and there are lower turnover rates.

Nurse leaders can also advocate for nurse specialization to help with nurse retention rates. The increase in specialty certifications for nurses is one of the positive trends in regards to burnout and retention.

Specialization allows nurses to spend more time in the aspects of nursing that best match their skills and interests. Some nurses may feel more connected to newborns and young patients while others get more fulfillment from adult or geriatric patients and they can earn certifications to specialize in those kinds of care.

Having a nurse leader trained to engage with their nursing staff and find out their best skills to continue training leads to better retention rates for nurses staying with the company, but also for nurses staying in the nursing profession.

The University of Indianapolis online MSN-NHSL program prepares students holding a BSN degree for leadership positions with the expertise to be respected and effective in those positions. UIndy is an accredited, nationally-ranked university currently seeking nursing leadership applicants for enrollment starting April 2023 and beyond.

