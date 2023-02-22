Western Financial Group Continues Commitment to Giving Back

Western Communities Foundation: $5 million reasons we care

/EIN News/ -- High River, AB, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In December 2022, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (the Foundation), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, hit an exciting milestone. Since 2001, over $5M has been invested back into communities where Western Financial Group team members live, work and play.

For over 20 years, the Foundation’s mission has been to positively impact people, ignite pride within our communities, and offer employees an easy way to give back to their communities all year long.

Each year, Western employees nominate a project within their community to receive a $5,000 Foundation Infrastructure Grant. In 2022, Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO, Western Financial Group and President of the Western Communities Foundation Board, announced that all 69 submitted applications would receive a grant, totaling $345,000. This additional investment helped the Foundation achieve its $5M given back to our communities milestone.

“The Western Communities Foundation plays a pivotal role in strengthening the communities in which Western serves,” said Kenny. “This is a grassroots initiative where our employees know where we can offer our support, and they nominate these community organizations that can benefit.”

​"These organizations and projects were selected and nominated by our teams across Canada,” added Laurette LaPlante, Director, Western Communities Foundation. “It is extremely touching to be able to end 2022 giving back to all of these projects, which will enhance each of our communities."

The Foundation also announced the appointment of two new Board members to the position of Vice-President: Kristy Rachkowski, Chief People and Culture Officer, Western Financial Group and Craig Kozlowski, Chief Information Officer, Western Financial Group.



"After joining Western, I learned about the impacts the Foundation has made over its 21-year history. It made me feel proud to be part of an organization that recognizes the importance of supporting and enriching our communities,” noted Kristy. “Having grown up in a small, close-knit community, I know firsthand how important it is to be there to support one another in times of need and improve the lives of others.”

“Giving back to where we live and raise our family is important to me,” added Craig. “I am excited to be appointed to the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Board of Directors to support this important work."

Attachment: The Western Financial Group Communities Foundation Grant Awardees

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has raised more than $5 million to support local communities.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services in over 200 communities through Sales and Service Centres, affiliates, and online, making it the true national broker with the local touch. With a skilled and growing team, Western is Canada's insurance broker.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

