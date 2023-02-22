Pax8 Adds DNSFilter to its Vendor Lineup to Support MSP Security Needs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global partnership with DNSFilter to offer DNS-layer threat protection solutions to managed service providers (MSPs). DNSFilter detects and blocks malicious site content faster than any other DNS resolver on the market, blocking over nine billion threats in 2022 all while maintaining the fastest network in North America per PerfOps.com.



“Security is top of mind for Pax8 and every MSP and their clients, as attacks continue to wreak havoc on every industry at alarming rates,” said Nikki Meyer, CVP of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. “We’re thrilled to add the monitoring and filtering capabilities of DNSFilter to the security offerings provided by Pax8. This will empower our partners to provide critical security protection to their customers.”

Founded in 2015, DNSFilter’s tools are easy to deploy across clients and are top-rated amongst 2,000 MSP organizations who utilize the company’s unique Threat Protection service. DNSFilter’s powerful reporting and management capabilities were built for MSPs, and deployment can be performed on individual devices through roaming clients, or on the network itself, giving service providers the flexibility they need across clients.

“DNS is one of the primary layers of the internet that you need to protect, since over 70% of threats traverse the DNS layer,” said Ken Carnesi, CEO and founder of DNSFilter . “We provide unparalleled ease of deployment for MSPs. In less than five minutes MSPs can have entire customer networks and all activity visible for improved threat monitoring and blocking.” DNSFilter COO Colin Britton adds, “We’re bringing together the Pax8 Marketplace for ease of procurement, along with the easy-to-deploy DNSFilter platform. Not only is Pax8 one of the top distribution channels in the MSP market, but they actually understand how MSPs want to do business. That’s why we’re thrilled to be a Pax8 partner.”

Highlights of the DNSFilter offerings include:

Powerful threat detection: DNSFilter catches threats seven days before competitors that use legacy categorization techniques, and DNSFilter has an industry-leading false positive rate of under 1% for deceptive domain classification.

Integration: DNSFilter seamlessly integrates with Azure Active Directory, letting MSPs attach security positioning on individual users as necessary easily and efficiently.

Visibility: DNSFilter built reporting and multi-tenancy features with MSPs in mind to simplify management across clients in one easy-to-use dashboard.



“We've been a long-time customer with Pax8 and when we heard DNSFilter was being added, we immediately checked it out,” said Ryan Bailey, Operations Manager at Parkway Tech. “We were impressed with how quick and easy DNSFilter was to get on the Pax8 platform along with getting our customers the protection they need.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

About DNSFilter

DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides DNS security powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies over 60% of threats in-house. DNSFilter catches more zero-day attacks in process than competitors, identifying compromised domains an average of 7 days before they appear on other external threat feeds. Over 15K organizations and managed service providers trust DNSFilter to protect millions of end users from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats.

