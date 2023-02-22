iLawyerUp Welcomes Guy Noa as Partner to Its Team of Personal Injury Attorneys

iLawyerUp's newest Partner, attorney Guy Noa iLawyerUp is a prominent law firm with a team of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who specialize in personal injury law.

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLawyerUp, a renowned law firm specializing in personal injury cases, has announced the appointment of Guy Noa as a Partner. Noa, an experienced personal injury attorney, brings a wealth of legal knowledge and a deep commitment to advocating for accident victims' rights.

"We are excited to welcome Guy Noa to our team of personal injury attorneys at iLawyerUp," said Daniel Wagner, the firm's Founding Attorney. "His experience and track record of delivering excellent results for his clients in personal injury cases make him an outstanding addition to our team."

Before joining iLawyerUp, Guy Noa had established himself as a top-notch personal injury lawyer in South Florida. His focus areas include automobile accidents, slip and fall injuries, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. Guy's stellar reputation in the legal community has been built on his exceptional legal skills and his tireless advocacy for his clients.

Guy Noa graduated magna cum laude in the top 5% of his class from St. Thomas University School of Law in 2011. He also earned a Certificate in Environmental Justice and was the Articles Editor for St. Thomas Law Review. During his time in law school, Guy received Book Awards in Criminal Procedure, Environmental Law & Policy, Trial Advocacy Practice, and Property. Additionally, he was a Trial Team Competitor in five national and state-level trial competitions.

Guy Noa's legal expertise and commitment to excellence have earned him numerous accolades, including being named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers in Florida in 2022 and "Ones to Watch" for Product Liability Litigation - Defendants by Best Lawyers in 2021 and 2022. He was also recognized by the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association with the Honorary Hispanic Award for his outstanding dedication to diversity and community growth. Furthermore, he was included in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 40 under 40 Outstanding Lawyers of South Florida in 2017.

As a member of the Florida Bar, Guy Noa has been admitted to practice law in Florida's Southern and Middle Districts. Additionally, he is admitted to practice law in Nevada. He is also an active member of the legal community and has been appointed to the Florida Bar Grievance Committee.

With the addition of Guy Noa as a Partner, iLawyerUp continues to expand its expertise in personal injury law. The firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal representation to its clients who have been injured in accidents remains steadfast.

iLawyerUp is a prominent law firm with a team of highly skilled and experienced attorneys who specialize in personal injury law. The firm provides top-notch legal representation for a variety of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slip and fall incidents, rideshare accidents, and cruise ship accident cases. iLawyerUp takes a client-centered approach to ensure that each client is provided with exceptional legal representation. For more information, please visit https://www.ilawyerup.com/.

