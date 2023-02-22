Japan National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to convey my warmest wishes to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and all the people of Japan on the occasion of His Majesty’s 63rd birthday this February 23.

As I said when Secretary of Defense Austin and I met Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi and Minister of Defense Hamada in January, it is difficult to overstate the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which has been the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific for over seven decades. This Alliance is rooted in our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and a peaceful and prosperous world, guided by shared values, including the rule of law, and most of all, grounded in the deep and abiding friendship between the American and Japanese peoples.

In the year ahead, the United States and Japan, as the closest of allies and friends, will continue to advance our shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.