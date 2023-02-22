20 Calcium: Next on the Menu for Natural Historian & Archaeologist

Thor Giese continues video series Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements™

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium, one of the more widely known elements in science, is next up on the menu for Thor Giese as he cooks through the periodic table. On Feb. 25, Thor, from Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™, will release the 20th video in the series, this one featuring calcium by cooking cheese curds over an open fire.

The New Jersey native is a trained archaeologist and the academy is now producing Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements™, with Thor literally cooking outdoors using the 92 naturally occurring elements from the periodic table. The video series can be found on Thor's YouTube channel.

"As I continue making these videos, the thing that really blows my mind is how recent these elements were discovered and how long it took for some of the elements to find a use in modern society," Thor said. "Some elements were discovered as recently as the 1800s but didn't really find a use in technology until the mid-1900s."

With 72 more elements to feature, new videos are added to Thor's YouTube channel regularly.

About Thor Giese & Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™

With a degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado in Denver, Thor worked as an archaeologist on numerous digs and excavation sites around the world, as well as served as a resident educator at Dinosaur Ridge, an outdoor museum in Colorado known as one of the world's most famous dinosaur fossil localities. Easily educating over 200,000 museum guests in his time, Thor learned how to make science come alive and connect with others.

Combining his love for science with a passion for education, beginning in 2020, Thor developed a series of experiential science videos that aired on PBS, Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™, where he tackles the elements of earth, air, fire, and water. Exploring these elements through science, history, language, food and great stories, Thor is entertaining and educating viewers of all ages on our great big world of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

The academy's episode "Hot Sauce" was named a Silver Winner for Non-Broadcast, General-Nature/Wildlife in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards in 2021. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.

Contact Information:

Anne Thornton

anne@thorsoutdoorscienceacademy.com



