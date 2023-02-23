Demetera Introduces the First Metaverse Dedicated to the Film & Creative Industries

The cutting-edge project allows people from throughout the world to engage with the internationally acclaimed Demetera International Film Festival year-round

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demetera – the London-based creative company renowned for putting on the internationally acclaimed Demetera International Film Festival to celebrate independent filmmakers and artists from around the globe – is proud to introduce the first metaverse dedicated to the film and creative industries.

The new metaverse comes after Demetera held its latest annual film festival in a hybrid format, which allowed attendees to better connect, watch films together, and attend live interview sessions of their choice. Audiences found the experience to be overwhelmingly positive, fostering greater community interaction between the public and artists.

In addition to attending Demetera’s 2023 International Film Festival, metaverse users will be able to create avatars, experience immersive art forms, and engage in conversation with other community members via video chat. These features will not only build stronger ties within Demetera’s active community; they will also keep audiences engaged throughout the year, not only during the film festival itself.

“As an experimental creative centre that often displays cutting-edge works, from music videos to video games to documentaries and more, it was important that Demetera remained at the forefront of audience experimentation,” said Carly Florentine, Partnership Manager at Demetera International Film Festival. “Our metaverse will do exactly that by revolutionising the way that artists and the public interact with one another and experience art.”

Founded in 2019, Demetera has received widespread recognition for its work at the intersection of new technologies like virtual reality and game engines to develop the future of immersive entertainment.

To learn more about Demetera and its metaverse dedicated to the film and creative industries, click here or visit www.demetera.art.