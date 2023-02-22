Army team in Turkey hands over earthquake relief

VIETNAM, February 22 -

HATAY – The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) delivered almost 25 tonnes of relief supplies, including rice, milk and medical supplies, to Turkish authorities at the Hatay stadium in Antakya City on Tuesday as part of the Southeast Asia nation's continued relief efforts after a series of earthquakes struck the region.

In a poignant moment, Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ, who leads the VPA team, expressed his heartfelt sentiment that the relief work is a testimony to the Vietnamese people's empathy and the Ministry of National Defence's compassion towards the Turkish people.

He also expressed his hope that Turkey could soon overcome the consequences of the earthquake.

On behalf of Turkish authorities, Ambassador Hakan Cakil, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Hatay province, praised the VPA’s assistance and said the practical support has helped Turkish people surmount difficulties and losses.

In particular, he noted that the medical supplies they donated would be quickly transported to local hospitals and health centres for emergency aid and treatment of patients.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on February 21, Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey Đỗ Sơn Hải said search and rescue operations by the teams of the Vietnamese ministries of public security and national defence had received high evaluation from local administrations and people, international rescue teams, as well as Vietnamese people.

They performed tasks in Adiyaman and Hatay provinces, about 500km from each other and among the localities hit hardest by the earthquake.

Highlighting the diplomatic significance of the teams’ engagement in search and rescue efforts, Hải said this was the first time Việt Nam had sent rescue teams to a humanitarian mission in such a faraway place, helping implement the Party and State’s policy that Việt Nam be a responsible member of the international community.

It also showed that Việt Nam could fulfil the responsibilities the international community entrusts the country with, despite difficulties and even risks of loss.

The two teams’ performance also conveys that Việt Nam is not only a responsible member of the international community but also capable of carrying out those responsibilities. VNS