COVID-19 Weekly Update 2-22-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 22, 2023, there have been nine deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 7,935 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Ohio County, a 68-year old female from Lincoln County, a 43-year old female from Nicholas County, a 64-year old male from Randolph County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 75-year old female from Logan County, an 85-year old male from Wayne County, and a 100-year old female from Pendleton County.

With the federal public health emergency set to expire on May 11, 2023, DHHR is updating the COVID-19 dashboard metrics to better reflect the current response to the pandemic. As part of this update, COVID-19 dashboard updates will occur weekly on Wednesdays.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.