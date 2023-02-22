Submit Release
Dr. Michael L. Curry Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine

To celebrate Black History Month, Exeleon Magazine Recognizes Dr. Michael L. Curry among the Most Transformational Black Leaders to Watch in 2023

Becoming an entrepreneur has given me a different platform that I can use to inspire and empower change.”
— Dr. Michael L. Curry
MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Black History Month, Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue of the Most Transformational Black Leaders to Watch in 2023. The issue features stories and interviews of various black business leaders who are making a mark in their respective industries.

Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.

Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Dr. Michael L. Curry, a seasoned entrepreneur and educator in STEM Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a HBCU Professor and Researcher, and a Visionary who is committed to a better future.

Dr. Michael L. Curry is committed to reduce the carbon footprint worldwide through his business venture - Eco-Friendly Plastic Materials, LLC. The mission of his business is to provide renewable bio-based products that can be used for industrial commercialization.

Talking about his feature Exeleon Magazine and his thoughts on Black Entrepreneurship, Michael shares “I am deeply honored to be featured on the cover of Exeleon Magazine for Black History Month as one of 2023 Transformational Leaders to Watch."

He adds, "Becoming an entrepreneur has given me a different platform that I can use to inspire and empower change. Further, as the demand for more diverse solutions and products rise, creating ecosystems that help Black Entrepreneurship thrive will be critical in meeting these demands and maintaining America's economic competitiveness."

Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, shares “Michael L. Curry stands out as a pioneering leader that has had an impactful role in his community, in our society, and the environment at large. Exeleon is proud to have a fitting representation on the Cover for this impactful edition.”

This issue also includes features of Former NFL Start LaVar Arrington, interviews of Kathy Roberts of SwitchCard, Filmmaker Jayson Johnson, and Entrepreneur Lorenzo Bates.

About Exeleon Magazine

Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.

For More Information Visit www.exeleonmagazine.com

