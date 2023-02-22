Takaful Insurance Market to Generate $97.17 Billion by 2030,Market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment

Takaful Insurance Market to Generate $97.17 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global takaful insurance market garnered $24.85 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $97.17 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Adoption of takaful insurance in non-Muslim countries and additional benefits of takaful insurance in comparison to conventional insurance drive the growth of the global takaful insurance market. However, limited consumer awareness and fewer market players hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies in the insurance sector and supportive government regulations provide new opportunities for the market in the next few years.

Download Free Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12200

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to economic uncertainty occurred across the world, participants have been postponing donations of large sums of money. However, the collections would increase as participants recover from the financial losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rise in awareness regarding various takaful insurance types such as health, family, and others resulted in increased demand, which in turn, accelerated the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global takaful insurance market based on distribution channel, type, application, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the agents & brokers segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the direct response segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the general takaful segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global takaful insurance market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the family takaful segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, GCC held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12200



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the takaful insurance market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the takaful insurance market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the takaful insurance market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the takaful insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global takaful insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

Agents & Brokers

Banks

Direct Response

Others

By Type

Family Takaful

General Takaful

Motor Takaful

Personal

Third Party Liability Coverage

Comprehensive & Optional Coverage

Commercial

Property & Fire

Medical & Health Takaful

Marine, Aviation & Transport

Others

By Application

Personal

Commercial

By Region

GCC

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Asia

Malaysia

Pakistan

Indonesia

Brunei

Rest of Asia

MEA

Iran

Jordan

Sudan

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of MEA

Rest of the World

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12200

Key Market players

Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co.

Allianz

AMAN Insurance

Islamic Insurance

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Qatar Islamic Insurance

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company

Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam

Takaful International

Zurich Malaysia

Related Trending Reports:

Life Reinsurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/life-reinsurance-market-A06698

AI in Insurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-insurance-market-A11615

Two wheeler Insurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/two-wheeler-insurance-market-A07582

Insurtech Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurtech-market-A12373

Usage-Based Insurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/usage-based-insurance-market

About US:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.