Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,456 in the last 365 days.

Japan National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to convey my warmest wishes to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and all the people of Japan on the occasion of His Majesty’s 63rd birthday this February 23.

As I said when Secretary of Defense Austin and I met Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi and Minister of Defense Hamada in January, it is difficult to overstate the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which has been the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific for over seven decades. This Alliance is rooted in our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and a peaceful and prosperous world, guided by shared values, including the rule of law, and most of all, grounded in the deep and abiding friendship between the American and Japanese peoples.

In the year ahead, the United States and Japan, as the closest of allies and friends, will continue to advance our shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

You just read:

Japan National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.