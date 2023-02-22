Sports Mouthguard Market to Exceed USD 4,958.90 Mn by 2028; Grow CAGR of 10.8% Says, The Insight Partners

Boil and Bite Mouthguard Segment to Hold Largest Share of Sports Mouthguard Market by 2028. It is segmented based on product, distribution channel & geography.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market research study on “Sports Mouthguard Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,958.90 million by 2028 from US$ 2,419.89 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. The factors such as numerous sports-related oral injuries and high treatment expenses and technological advancements in mouthguards drive the market. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards is hindering the sports mouthguard market growth.

According to the American Dental Assistants' Association, about 15 million Americans suffer from a sports-related dental injury every year. About 10% of players suffer from a sport-related dental or facial injury. According to Procter & Gamble, more than 5 million teeth are avulsed every year, many of them during athletic activities, resulting in an annual cost of about US$ 500 million for tooth replacement. Similarly, according to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13–39 % of all dental injuries, with 2–18% of maxillofacial injuries. According to the International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health 2019.

Oral injuries can cause severe pain, emotional and psychological effects, and financial burdens. According to a study published in the Dentistry Journal, the average cost of treatment of dental and maxillofacial injuries in contact sports was more than double of all other body injuries. Comprehensive treatment may be required if the dental trauma extends to the supporting periodontal apparatus. Furthermore, according to the Australian Dental Association, a single case of dental trauma can result in a lifetime of therapy and cost thousands of dollars.

A sports mouthguard helps prevent oral injuries. Therefore, the increasing frequency of dental injuries during sports is fueling the growth of the sports mouthguard market.

Based on product, the global sports mouthguard market is segmented into stock mouthguard, boil and bite mouthguard, custom made mouthguard, and smart mouthguards. In 2020, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the largest share of the market. However, the custom made mouthguard segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Boil and bite mouthguard provides superior protection against numerous orofacial injuries when compared to a standard mouthguard. Moreover, their cost is comparatively low. Boil and bite mouth protectors are also available for purchase at many sporting goods stores, and they may provide a more comfortable fit than standard mouthguards.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to compulsory mobility restrictions and a ban on the organization of sports/group events in this region; these factors have impacted the sports industry in these countries. All these factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the sports mouthguards market in this region in the coming quarters. The developed countries such as the US are major markets for the growth of the sports mouthguard market. The ongoing interruptions in the growth of the sports industry due to cancellations and postponement of various big sports events as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak are affecting the revenue of the key market players operating globally. The slowdown in the sports industry is also resulting in financial challenges for teams, clubs, leagues, and sports organizers. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US are anticipated to impact the sports mouthguard market growth negatively for at least the next few quarters.

The key players operating in the sports mouthguard market include Nike, Inc.; Makura Sport; Shock Doctor Inc.; AKERVALL TECHNOLOGIES INC.; MOGO SPORT; Brain Pad, Inc.; Gobsmacked sports mouthguards; Max Mouthguards; OPRO; Venum; and Decathlon. Companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the sports mouthguard market. In July 2019, OPRO established a collaboration with Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA) in conjunction with the launch of OPRO+, their next-generation mouthguard equipped with cutting-edge technology known as the PROTECHT system, which analyzes and handles head impact data.

The global sports mouthguard market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into stock mouthguard, boil and bite mouthguard, custom made mouthguard, and smart mouthguards. In terms of distribution channel, the sports mouthguard market is segmented into online and offline. Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America.

