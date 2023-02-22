THERESA SHIELDS: LILBEEBYE’S HONEY-LOVING ADVENTURE
Theresa Shields writes a comforting and uplifting story to provide support for people who are going through the experience of bullying.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The problem of bullying is a common experience for many children and can have a lasting impact on their social development. As a rising author from Baltimore, Maryland, Theresa Shields wrote her debut book "Lilbeebye Stings Bully" with the intent of offering support to individuals who have experienced bullying.
Written with a heartwarming intention, the book is aimed at helping those who have experienced bullying. The story of Lilbeebye, a relatable little girl who has a unique power to infuse "honey love" into the hearts of those who bully and pick on other children who are afraid to defend themselves. The book spreads love, care, and kindness in society by teaching children how to deal with bullying issues in a positive way. The story is illustrated in a way that is visually appealing to children, making it an easy and engaging read for them.
This powerful and inspiring read is not just for children but for teenagers and adults as well. Through the journey of the main character, the book offers hope and encouragement for readers going through similar experiences.
Join us Theresa Shields in reading the empowering story of “Lilbeebye Stings Bully” by grabbing a copy of the book on Amazon in Kindle, Audiobook, or Paperback. Also available on Barnes and Noble, Abebooks, and other digital book stores across the globe! Visit her website at www.lilbeebye.com.
