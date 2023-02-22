Vytalize Health Closes $100M to Support Value-Based Care Transformation

The new financing round will accelerate the shift to more responsible outcomes-based payment models that increase healthcare's value, promote equity, and create sustainable long-term change.

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, announced it has closed $100 million in funding led by Enhanced Healthcare Partners and Monroe Capital, with participation from North Coast Ventures.

The new capital will be used to accelerate Vytalize Health's goal to advance responsible value-based care for seniors by strengthening primary care practices.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the ongoing success of value-based care by building high-performing systems of care that truly advance quality, improve the patient experience, and are sustainable for providers and the system overall. We believe primary care is a key part of the delivery system and that we must protect and reward independent primary care physicians who deliver more data-driven and effective care to patients. In this outcome-based environment, we can focus on real, proactive health care vs. sick care and align our model with what's better for patients," said Faris Ghawi, Vytalize Health Co-Founder and CEO.

Decisions made in the primary care setting have an important impact on healthcare quality and spending, given that primary care physicians influence a significant portion of downstream utilization, including that of specialists, hospitals, and ancillary service providers like home health agencies and nursing homes.

Vytalize Health partners with primary care practices for more than 250,000 patients and offers evidence-based recommendations at the point of care. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes practices more efficient and effective. The platform provides financial incentives to practices that follow recommendations and drive better health outcomes for patients.

Vytalize Health's approach to improving access to high-quality care also includes operating a virtual and in-home clinic. The organization has launched several initiatives over the past few years, such as the Priority Care program, which leverages data to identify patients with the greatest needs. This program extends the practice's reach to patients' homes and incorporates social, economic, and other non-clinical factors in their environment, taking a holistic approach to care.

