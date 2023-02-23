Mistral Travel returns with Halkidiki Party at the end of April 2023

Mega Haldkidiki party Mistral party Greece Halkidiki party MItral Travel logo

On April 29 the tour operator Mistral Travel always holds its popular Mega Halkidiki Party - three days of unforgettable emotions and fun with our DJs.

Mistral Travel Bulgaria (NYSE:MT)

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halkidiki is one of the most attractive destinations on the Greek coast and is popular with Bulgarians because of its proximity. It is famous for its beautiful beaches, amazing views and last but not least its nightlife.Traditionally, at the end of April, the tour operator Mistral Travel always holds its popular Mega Halkidiki Party to welcome tourists with cheer on the first warm days of summer. The event could not occur for the last three years because of the pandemic, but in spring 2023, it returned with a full-party program. It will happen on April 29, with three days of unforgettable emotions and lots of fun."We are expecting over 500 people. The focus of the event this year will be parties combined with sports and relaxation for the perfect long weekend past May 1. What better way than to kick off the summer," - Boris Karageorgiev, managing director of Mistral Travel.The tour operator offers a trip to Kalithea, Halkidiki, with your transport for 299 BGN. The package includes 2 nights in a hotel of the client's choice, 2 breakfasts and dinners, an agency representative during the entire stay, and a gift. Also included in the price is a party wristband which gives free access to the iconic Pearl Club and the beach parties. The wristband also comes with discounted alcohol rates at the club.Transportation from Blagoevgrad, Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Varna can be arranged upon request. "We work with some of the hottest clubs in Greece - for example, LUMMA Beach Bar and Pearl Club. These places will manage to immerse everyone in the Greek party culture, and traditionally, all party lovers have a great time. Our parties combine uniquely Bulgarian DJs and Greek performers, so Balkan fun is guaranteed," Karageorgiev pointed out.Traditionally, these Mistral Travel parties are combined with an intensive training program. For this edition, the tour operator has invited more than 7 fitness instructors to take care of the varied program of activities. Everyone can customize their program and divide their time between parties and workouts as they see fit. But one thing is for sure - the company tries equally hard to organize both types of entertainment.For another year, Greece will be a favorite seaside destination for Bulgarians. Although the Halkidiki Party is organized in spring, Greece's weather is perfect for sea and summer fun. With Mistral Travel, you can kick off hot memories and fun.Discover the party girl in you and treat yourself to a long weekend in Greece that will fill you with warm memories and positive emotions for the start of the season.

Mega Halkidiki Party 2019 - see the coupon!