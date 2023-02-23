Scientology Volunteer Ministers Respond to the Recent Gauteng Floods and Deliver Counselling to Victims

A Scientology Volunteer Minister searching for flood victims. Submerged community. Meeting with emergency services.

Members of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers South Africa went on the ground to assess the damages of the recent floods and render any assistance they could.

KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, members of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers South Africa went on the ground to assess the damages of the recent floods and render any assistance they could. Concerned by the disaster across the province with more rain coming, they decided to visit affected areas across Gauteng to assess the damage and offer counselling to the victims.Following floods reported in Gauteng and in 7 provinces of South Africa, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers went on the ground in Klipriever and found people, including kids, stuck in their house for three days. Seating on their bed, with the rest of the house flooded with water, they feared that if they would go out, they may just drown. After they were found, they were safely rescued and brought by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers to a local Christian church which offered shelter and they were safe. They were also given a psycho-social and spiritual counseling, which made them more calm.Provincial Disaster Management, which was also assessing the area met with the Scientology Volunteers who were asked to provide them with the information they had on the ground so a full assessment of some of those areas could be done. Emergency Services also on site were met with as well.After first caring for Kliprivier, they then broadened their reach and dispatched Scientology Volunteer Minister teams in Ennerdale, Lawley, Diepsloot and even Emfuleni where the dam was at its “boiling point” and where people had to be relocated. Within 48 hours after the assessment over 100 volunteers were activated to assist anywhere with psycho-social counseling.“There is really something special about helping others. No matter the circumstances, no matter how we endanger our own life, there is something very rewarding about knowing we helped, especially in times of disaster,” said Markus Neuweiler, from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.Neuweiler added that in Emfuleni, they went to a school which was used as a shelter for those who had to be relocated. Not only did they help by administering psychosocial counselling , but they also taught those in the shelter on how to give it to others. “All liked it and especially the kids.They were proud to know they could also help others,” added Neuweiler. He confirmed that the techniques they use come from the Tools for Life from L. Ron Hubbard which all Volunteer Ministers learn and use to help affected people internationally after a major disaster to deal with the trauma they just experienced.The Scientology Volunteer Ministers affirmed that there is still a lot to be done and will all over the scene with Emergency services and other organizations to bring help.

