Drug-Eluting Balloon Market Predicted to Reach USD 1,870.60 Million by 2027

The Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market research report gives a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the industry.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Drug-Eluting Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, End User and Geography. The global drug-eluting balloon market is expected to reach US$ 1,870.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 516.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019-2027. The market is likely to grow due to significant increase in vascular disease incidences, growing product innovations and rising geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the high cost of procedures and products and stringent regulations for approval during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003085/

Drug-eluting balloons are defined as the semi-compliant conventional angioplasty balloons that are covered with anti-proliferative drugs that are released in the walls of blood vessels during balloon inflation, majorly at nominal pressures. These balloons help to attenuate cellularity significantly and eliminates the need for repetitive vascularization.

In 2017, Europe had the world’s largest percentage of population with age 60 or above (25%). This trend of aging is approaching the other parts of the world as well; all regions of the world, except Africa, would have nearly a quarter or more of their populations with age 60 and above. The number of elderly people in the world is anticipated to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2030 and US$ 2.1 billion by 2050, while it would further rise to more than US$ 3.1 billion by 2100.

Speak to an Analyst at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003085

The elderly population is more prompt to have a typical presentation, comorbid conditions, and unfavorable outcomes. The major reasons for heart diseases are related to the age-related structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system. Thus, the increasing coronary disease incidences with rising geriatric population in the world would lead to a greater demand for drug-eluting balloons for their treatment.

The global drug-eluting balloon market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as coronary drug eluting balloons, peripheral drug eluting balloons and other product types. Based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals, cath labs & cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers

Leading Companies Overview-

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Opto Circuits Limited

Terumo Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Innvolution Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

The report segments the global drug-eluting balloon market as follows:

Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market – By Product Type

Coronary Drug-Eluting Balloons

Peripheral Drug-Eluting Balloons

Other Product Types

Global Drug-Eluting Balloon Market – By End User

Hospitals

Cath Labs & Cardiac Centers

Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003085/?utm_source=Einpresswire&utm_medium=10396

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: