In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market will surpass US$ 32.7 Billion revenues towards the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 14.1%, PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the market value of in-flight Wi-Fi services was US$ 7.79 Billion. The global in-flight Wi-Fi services market is forecasted to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟐.𝟕 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2033 end. The global in-flight Wi-Fi services market is estimated to advance at a 𝟏𝟒.𝟏% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 through 2033.

Demand for in-flight Wi-Fi services market in India is projected to rise at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period. North America in-flight Wi-Fi services market held the dominant market share of 28.5% in 2022. The term "in-flight Wi-Fi services" describes the offerings connected to the setup and operation of Wi-Fi connections in aircraft. In order to give passengers and staff with internet access during flights, the air-to-ground Wi-Fi network (ATG) and satellite Wi-Fi are used.

The in-flight Wi-Fi services market refers to the provision of internet connectivity on commercial aircraft during flights. The market has seen significant growth in recent years as passengers increasingly demand the ability to stay connected while in the air.

The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing use of personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which are capable of connecting to in-flight Wi-Fi services. Additionally, the rise of remote work and the need to stay connected while traveling has increased the demand for in-flight Wi-Fi services.

The in-flight Wi-Fi services market is segmented based on type, technology, and geography. By type, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, the market is segmented into air-to-ground technology and satellite technology.

North America is currently the largest market for in-flight Wi-Fi services, due to the high adoption rate of technology and the presence of major airlines. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, due to the increasing demand for air travel and the adoption of new technologies.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

The aircraft manufacturers and in-flight Wi-Fi service providers have partnerships due to which the manufacturers often use the components and services of specific companies, however this may change once the airplane company.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, SpaceX signed its first contract with an airline to provide in-flight WiFi via the Starlink satellite network. It aims to attract enterprise customers in addition to consumers and households in rural areas around the world with little to no internet access.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, Reliance Jio had collaborated with AeroMobile to launch India's first in-flight WiFi service. JioPostpaid Plus users travelling abroad can use the service to stay connected with voice and data services at affordable rates. Jio has partnered with 22 international airlines to provide the service.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Gogo Inc.

• Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Thales Group

• SITA (On Air)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Kymeta Corporation

• Thikom Solutions Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧-𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐖𝐢-𝐅𝐢 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• In-Flight Wi-Fi Hardware

• Services

𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞:

• Antenna

• Wireless Access Points

• Wireless LAN Controllers

• Wireless Hotspot Gateways

• Other Hardware

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞:

• Implementation & Integration Services

• Network Planning & Designing Services

• Support Services

• Video Streaming Services (IFE)

• Other Services

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Air-to-ground Technology

• Satellite Technology

o Ku-band

o Ka-band

o SBB (Swift Broadband)

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

