Silanna Semiconductor Showcases Best-in-Class Power Management Solutions at APEC 2023
Silanna Semiconductor will demonstrate leading CO2 Smart Power™ families of advanced Fully-Integrated ACF controllers & high-frequency DC/DC converters at APEC
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, today announced that it will showcase its full portfolio of AC/DC and DC/DC products that offer leading power density, efficiency and performance at the upcoming Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC).
— said Mark Drucker, CEO of Silanna Semicondcutor.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ technologies of advanced, fully-integrated ACF controllers and high-frequency DC/DC converters, offers power management technologies that focus on the ultimate power management challenges, deliver unprecedented BoM savings and benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency. The company’s end-to-end power solutions are driving key innovations in travel adapters, laptop adapters, appliance power, smart metering, computing, lighting, industrial power, and display power using the latest digital and analog control and device technologies.
APEC 2023 will take place from March 19th to March 23rd at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will include an exhibition and technical conference featuring keynotes, panel discussions, technical presentations and tutorials about major technical trends, market requirements, and new application areas. Silanna Semiconductor is an APEC sponsor and as part of its involvement in the event will be supporting a fast-charging station to help visitors quickly re-charge their mobile devices.
“We are looking forward to returning to APEC this year to demonstrate the huge advances in power density and efficiency in our expanded product portfolio,” said Mark Drucker, CEO of Silanna Semicondcutor. “In addition to our leading products, we have created a series of reference designs for fast chargers with multiple ports and our easy-to-use Power Density Hero tool, we have made the design process even easier, helping OEMs to further minimize prototyping and testing times, make better use of internal resources and accelerate time-to-market for their next-generation products.”
Silanna Semiconductor will showcase the latest expansion of the company’s CO2 Smart Power product portfolio including AC/DC products such as the SZ1131 fully-integrated high-efficiency ACF controller, high-frequency DC/DC buck converters, power SIP and the innovative AnyPort™ architecture, which simplifies the development of multi-port products. Silanna Semiconductor’s new reference designs will be showcased by their GaN partners, Innoscience (Booth: 310) and Transphorm (Booth: 853) on the exhibition floor at APEC from March 20th-22nd. Visitors will also be able to experience Power Density Hero – a power management design tool that provides engineers an optimized design schematic and full ‘Bill of Materials’ for all components – and an extensive power management Reference Design Library.
More details about APEC 2023 can be found at: https://apec-conf.org/
More information is available at https://www.powerdensity.com or to arrange an APEC meeting contact sales@silanna.com
About Silanna Semiconductor
The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor’s AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. ‘Power Density Hero’ is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and ‘Bill of Materials’ (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency.
Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
