Florence Uzoma Alaike depicts one mother's sacrifices and pains of ingratitude
"Woman with Scars" Follows Selfless Mom's OrdealSOUTH AFRICA , February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her novel Nigerian author Florence Uzoma Alaike shows what lengths mothers will go to, to protect their children and the pain it causes them when their sacrifices go unappreciated or, worse yet, wind up causing resentment in their children. This is the story of a "Woman with Scars," which also raises awareness on vaginal cancer caused by HPV.
The story follows the titular mother who is disfigured by horrific scars because she ran into a burning house to save her child. Yet years later when that child has grown up, he does not know of the sacrifices she made and instead despises his mother due to her appearance. He is ashamed of her and hides her from his friends, afraid of what they might say, all while oblivious to the story of how she got those scars. This continues on even when he has grown up and has accomplished academic success due to his mother’s guidance, which helps him in his career as he eventually becomes a prominent minister. Yet such is his shame that he does not even invite his mother to his wedding. When she attempts to enter uninvited, he even has security escort her away. This causes a rift between parent and child. In "Woman with Scars," readers will see if they will ever reconcile.
Florence tells the story of a mother's sacrifice and a child's ingratitude, illustrating just how selfless a parent's love can be, even though this can result in sacrifices, pain and anguish. Through her story Florence also raises awareness for HPV or Human Papillomavirus, which causes more than half of all vaginal cancers.
About the Author
Florence Uzoma Alaike is a Nigerian writer. Currently, she resides in South Africa with her family and works as a teacher's assistant in a primary school. She is a devout Christian and enjoys singing, baking and gardening.
