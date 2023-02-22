Digital Isolator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach US$ 4,133.11 Million from 2022 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

Increasing Use of Digital Isolator in Telecommunications Sector to Offer Growth Opportunities for Digital Isolator Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital isolator market size is expected to reach at US$ 4,133.11 million by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.

The demand for electronic devices is increasing with the ongoing proliferation of the telecom sector. In this industry, digital isolator are used in isolated communication technologies, VoIP gateways, and service ports. They are also deployed in the communication sector due to the rising demand for end-point devices. Based on the Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN), British Telecom and several other telecom operators have replaced the existing ISDN systems with VoIP and SIP systems. The demand from enterprises for switching from ISDN to VoIP networks and other substitutes for their operations is expected to catalyze the adoption of VoIP gateways and boost the deployment of digital isolator across the telecom industry in the coming years. Further, the growing demand for digital isolator for integration into service ports of different electronic devices is another major factor catalyzing the digital isolator market growth. With the growing adoption of VoIP gateway devices, the integration of digital isolator in service port applications is also increasing.

The digital isolator market size in South America is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. South American countries have been slow adopters of technologies. Therefore, the presence of digital isolator manufacturing companies in the region is limited. Brazil is estimated to be the most significant contributor to the revenue of the regional market during the forecast period. The growing urbanization, increasing deployment of advanced technologies in industries, gradually improving economy, and flourishing communications sector are among the prominent factors propelling the demand for digital isolator in Brazil. The automotive industry is expanding in South America. According to the study conducted by ANFAVEA, i.e., the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, automobile sales in Brazil are expected to reach 8.5% in 2022, i.e., 2.3 million units, recording a year-on-year upsurge of 3% from 2.12 million units in 2021. Further, the telecommunications sector in Brazil is continuously growing, and it represents 2.9% of the national GDP. The revenue of this sector reached US$ 54 billion in 2021, recording an increase of 4.7% compared to 2020. Thus, the ongoing proliferation of the automotive and telecommunications sectors is likely to propel the digital isolator market growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on South America Digital Isolator Market Growth

In South America, industries such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, and equipment manufacturing experienced a prominent decline in demand for their offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, among others. The governments of South American countries took several actions to protect people from COVID-19 and contain the disease spread. This situation led to limited resource allocations and investments in product development, which slowed down the adoption of industrial automation solutions, automotive vehicles, telecom devices (VoIP gateways), and medical devices. Similar to the MEA, South American countries rely on international suppliers for digital isolator products. Therefore, disruptions in supply chains led to an increase in the demand & supply gap for digital isolator across the region. However, with the relaxation in the social restrictions in 2021, the digital isolator market has started to recover from the losses that occurred during the pandemic across the region.

The digital isolator market players focus on developing advanced and efficient systems. For instance:

In 2022, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co Ltd announced that they had signed a distribution agreement with Avnet Abacus. The partnership will increase the company's reach and presence in the EMEA market.

In 2019, Broadcom Inc announced the launch of ACNT optocouplers with 15 mm creepage and 14.2 mm clearance for the high-voltage isolation applications. The optocouplers comprise the comprehensive product types, which help them meet different galvanic isolation requirements and features.

