Christian living book provides path to finding fulfillment
Ken Davies Offers Guide to Taking "One Step to Happiness"UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Davies provides readers with a guide to attaining blessings beyond that of fame and fortune. These may be satisfying to some but cannot be compared to the joy God gives to his believers. "One Step to Happiness" shows the way to finding that state of grace, wellness and wholeness that comes with embracing the teachings of Christ and living a humble life.
“Jesus radiated joy while serving the people of his day, and showed no pride in his powerful gifts of healing and preaching." Davies says. His book helps point readers to the way by highlighting the pitfalls they will encounter on their spiritual journey. This includes pride, which can spoil relationships and even divide churches. Davies shows the mind-set that must be cultivated to achieve humility. It can heal souls but is often overlooked due to its quiet nature. The book focuses on the duality of the opposing subjects of pride and humility, and their implications on people's lives.
Davies draws from the Scriptures to help readers recognize perilous pride and show them how to achieve humility. They will be warned of the devastating consequences of pride and the blessings humility can give them.
Davies says, "While reading a book called 'The Final Quest' I became aware of just how much pride can hinder a Christian’s progress, and how much humility pleases God and helps us in our Christian development. Before that I had given very little thought to these two subjects, but now that I have learned more about them, I realise their importance, and would encourage readers to appreciate this importance for themselves."
About the Author
Ken Davies is happily married and has two children. He is a retired statistician and preaches at church, working with people of all ages and walks of life to help them on their spiritual journeys. With his wife he holds workshops on understanding people to improve relationships in church and at home. He has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on her talk show.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-856-0978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn