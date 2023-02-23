Mobile Payment Transaction Market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 55.39 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 29.5%

Global Market Study on Mobile Payment Transactions: Booming e-Commerce Sector to Drive Market Growth

Mobile Payment Transaction Market Segmented By Mobile payment transaction service, Mobile Payment Technology, E-payment

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Payment Transaction Market is expected to grow from its 2022 estimate of US$ 43.31 billion to US$ 736.79 billion by the end of 2033. The Global Mobile Payment Transactions Market is expected to be 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐔𝐒$𝟓𝟓.𝟑𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2023. The market for mobile payment transactions is expected to grow between 2023 and 2033 at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟗.𝟓%.

Due to the continued consumer shift away from traditional payment methods and towards digital alternatives, the market for mobile payment transactions has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. Several causes, such as the rising use of smartphones, the ubiquitous accessibility of mobile internet connectivity, and the growing practicality of mobile payments, have contributed to this increase. These days, customers can use their cellphones to buy goods and services both online and at physical businesses.

The increasing use of contactless payments is one of the major trends in the industry for mobile payment transactions. Instead of inserting a card or entering a PIN, this kind of payment requires touching a smartphone or other mobile device against a terminal. Traditional payment methods are being replaced by contactless payments because they are perceived as being more secure and convenient. Several banks and financial institutions are now providing mobile payment services, while major technology companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung have all built their own contactless payment platforms.

The growing use of mobile wallets is another trend in the market for mobile payment transactions. A mobile wallet is a digital rendition of a conventional wallet that enables users to centrally store information about their payment cards as well as other items like loyalty cards and coupons. Because they provide a more practical and safe means to make payments and also allow users to manage their accounts and keep tabs on their spending, mobile wallets are becoming more and more popular. Additionally, a lot of mobile wallets are increasingly being combined with other services, like ride-hailing apps, to provide customers an all-in-one option.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key competitors featured in the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service market report include:

• Paypal

• MasterCard

• Google Wallet

• LevelUp

• Braintree

• Visa

• MoneyBookers

• WorldPay

• CLINKLE

• SinglePoint

• Venmo

The mobile payment transaction market has been rapidly growing in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and the convenience they offer for making payments. This market includes various types of transactions, such as mobile wallet payments, QR code payments, and mobile banking transfers. With the rise of contactless payments and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the trend towards cashless transactions, the mobile payment transaction market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. Key players in this market include mobile payment service providers, financial institutions, and technology companies, who are constantly innovating to improve the security and ease of use of mobile payments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 - ( SMS, WAP/ WEB, USSD, NFC )

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 - ( Merchandise, Money Transfer, Bill Payment, Ticketing, Other)

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 - ( North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

