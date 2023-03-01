Landmark Ford Trucks East Sells New Ford Trucks

Submit Release
WESTBURY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmark Ford Trucks, Inc. is pleased to announce that they offer all the newest Ford truck models for sale. They aim to help customers find the perfect truck to meet their needs and budget.

Customers can trust Landmark Ford Trucks East to help them find the perfect vehicle based on their requirements. Whether an individual needs a personal truck for hauling or needs a truck for business purposes, they will find the largest selection of Ford trucks available. Customers can choose from the F-150, F-250, F-350, and the all-new F-150 Lightning electric truck. They also offer the E-450 Cutaway.

Landmark Ford Trucks East allows customers to work with no-pressure sales professionals who know their needs and budget to recommend a suitable truck. They aim to help every customer choose a vehicle that matches their requirements instead of convincing them to buy the most expensive truck on the lot. Used options are also available.

Anyone interested in learning about the new Ford trucks can find out more by visiting the Landmark Ford Trucks East website or calling +1 (217) 953-4105.

About Landmark Ford Trucks East: Landmark Ford Trucks East is a full-service Ford truck dealership with an extensive selection of new Ford models with financing options available. The car dealership also has a used lot where individuals can find affordable solutions to meet their needs. Customers can count on the dealership for all the necessary services.

