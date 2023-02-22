LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptavist to Accelerate Growth Strategy through the Formation of The Adaptavist Group

This new organisation, along with recent acquisitions, will expand Adapatvist’s leadership and drive value creation

Adaptavist, the digital transformation experts, are now part of The Adaptavist Group, a global family of leading technology companies and innovation experts focused on helping businesses work better. The Adaptavist Group brings together talent, technology, and innovation to support some of the world’s most successful brands with everything from day-to-day operations to major transformations and growth initiatives. Combined with targeted acquisitions, partnerships, products and services, The Adaptavist Group is designed to expand global reach, meet increasing market demand, and generate even greater value for clients, within the Atlassian ecosystem and beyond.

Enterprise transformation continues to be a mission-critical endeavour for companies worldwide. The post-pandemic business landscape has created a new level of expectations from end customers and increased demand for transformation software and support across the enterprise (not just within IT). While analyst estimates vary, the transformation market is expected to continue growing in value–anywhere between $3 and $7 trillion USD by 2030.

“Adaptavist has always been uniquely positioned to help companies start or continue their transformation journey, but the changes we are making this year, including the creation of The Adaptavist Group, enable us to better meet customer needs and capitalise on this explosive market growth,” says Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO at The Adaptavist Group. “Our investments–from acquisitions to R&D–strengthen our expertise in complex technical and organisational development work while opening us up to new opportunities for expansion. This will result in increased innovation and greater value for our customers.”

Transforming Business

The Adaptavist Group brings Adaptavist’s multiple brands, technologies and products together into a global network dedicated to helping businesses transform the way they work. Organised around five key practice areas that are critical to successful transformation: Agile, DevOps, ITSM, Cloud, and Work Management, The Adaptavist Group pulls together experts from its family of businesses and product lines to create blended, tailor-made teams capable of flexing to meet client needs at a larger scale with even greater speed and efficiency. The Adaptavist Group will also continue to leverage some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, Slack and more to help clients embrace change and drive bottom-line results.

The Adaptavist Group will look for ways to make it easier for customers to engage with and use its many products and services. The first step toward this goal will come in scaling the company’s continuing investment in ScriptRunner, one of the world’s most popular automation applications.

The ScriptRunner brand

The Adaptavist Group has established ScriptRunner as an independent product brand to better serve businesses of all sizes. ScriptRunner has grown with Adaptavist, starting with ScriptRunner for Jira and including products for Confluence, Bitbucket, the Cloud and beyond. Today, their applications have more than 40,000 installations worldwide and have become a must-have for businesses that rely on Atlassian platforms. The new ScriptRunner brand will continue supporting this growth trajectory, and look for additional opportunities to expand.

ScriptRunner product development and marketing teams will collaborate across The Adaptavist Group portfolio of brands, sharing expertise, infrastructure management and other key business functions, but will be led by a new, dedicated General Manager, Russ Barr. Barr has an extensive background in leading technology and SaaS organisations, and brings a strong mix of technical and business acumen to the team. In addition, the ScriptRunner brand has launched a new, dedicated website–product updates and information can be found at www.scriptrunnerhq.com.

Targeted Expertise, Global Expansion

The Adaptavist Group recently completed several acquisitions which expanded its geographic footprint and investment in the Atlassian space. These acquisitions specifically enhance its leadership in agile, cloud and ITSM disciplines:

venITure – the fastest-growing Atlassian enterprise solution partner in the DACH region. This company provides a full range of Atlassian solutions including cloud migration, agile at scale, ITSM and work management that helps clients accelerate their transformation journey while building a lasting framework to support modern work.

Nimaworks – an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner specialising in helping clients in complex industries leverage a combination of agile, automation and digitalisation to improve IT efficiency, enable collaboration and knowledge sharing, and simplify workflows. With customers in Greece and throughout Europe, Nimaworks has a proven track record of driving transformation and redefining how work gets done and how businesses win and delight customers.

Rozdoum – the Ukraine-based consultants who focus on integrating platforms and developing custom applications to help companies drive efficiencies, eliminate operational redundancy, and manage migration to the cloud. They are an Atlassian Gold Solution Partner and bring a high level of expertise in Atlassian cloud migration to The Adaptavist Group.

“Our teams are adept at delivering the technical expertise, detailed industry knowledge and integrated solutions needed to solve business-critical challenges, that’s why we continue to achieve such solid, lasting results,” adds Haighton-Williams. “But with the changes we are making this year, The Adaptavist Group will be in an even stronger position to deliver for our customers, our employees and our partners. We look forward to continuing to foster a culture that enables us to think differently, do things differently, and have fun along the way–all while exceeding expectations.”

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of leading technology companies and innovation experts, focused on making business work better. Currently composed of over 10 brands and more than 800 employees worldwide, the Group delivers the best talent, technology, and innovative thinking to make it easier for our customers to boost agility, embrace continuous change, generate competitive advantages and drive bottomline results.

Supporting a customer base of 18,500+, representing more than half of the Fortune 500, The Adaptavist Group provides a mix of day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies spanning multiple disciplines including Agile, Dev Ops, ITSM and the Cloud. The Adaptavist Group experts leverage some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, Slack, monday.com, Aha!, GitLab, and more to help clients achieve lasting, bottom-line results. Adaptavist Group accolades include Atlassian Platinum Partner designation and the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

