Helen Bolton Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Mirihi Island Resort Maldives

Mirihi Island Resort has appointed Helen Bolton as Director of Sales and Marketing of its Maldives property. Within this new role, Bolton will oversee the strategy and sales for the resort, promoting its 20-year legacy of providing a luxury resort experience.

Bolton joins Mirihi with over 20 years of hospitality and sales and marketing experience in the niche Maldives market, including tour guide experience with Kuoni UK travel and Hayes & Jarvis, guest relations experience at Olhuveli Resort and Spa and her initial sales role at Anantara Maldives on the pre-opening team for Dhigu, Veli, and Naladhu.

“With Helen’s vast experience in the Maldives hospitality and tourism industry and her in-depth knowledge of Mirihi, we are thrilled to have her joining our Team this year, for our 20th anniversary. The whole Team is eager to support Helen’s creative sales and marketing approach, to introduce our little Paradise to new markets.” Said Mohamed Shareef, General Manager at Mirihi Island Resort.

Throughout her career, Bolton has worked for several internationally branded 5-star properties including Conrad Rangali, Lux, Kanuhura, Anantara, NIYAMA, and Fairmont, and recently was the cluster Regional Sales Director for the Crown and Champa Resorts. In addition to her hospitality experience in the Maldives, Bolton has also worked as Conference Sales Manager for the Heritage Hotel group in Queenstown, New Zealand, Director of Sales & Marketing for Resplendent Ceylon (Dilmah resorts) in Sri Lanka, and Cluster Director of Sales for Sonaisali and Tadrai Resorts in Fiji.

“I’m so thrilled to be taking on this important role as we are heading to a more exciting year for the travel industry. As the world re-opens to more international travelers, it is a crucial time for us to push the business forward by understanding the industry’s trends, identifying new target markets, and continue to drive winning strategies for Mirihi,” said Bolton.