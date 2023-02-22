The Standard Maldives is Bringing the SEVA Experience for International Women’s Day

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has partnered with the Middle East-based wellness centre, SEVA Experience, to bring its leading yoga, meditation and holistic program to the beautiful Maldivian blues from 7th March to 11th March.

SEVA, one of the leading Yoga, Meditation and holistic wellness centres in the Middle East, was founded to encourage deep reflection and acknowledge life’s journey through a range of multifaceted practices. The space provides a sanctuary for the conscious traveller and offers learning opportunities for those who want to restore balance in their daily life.

Located on Huruvalhi Island in the Raa Atoll, The Standard, Maldives’ 360° white sand beaches and crystal-clear lagoon offer the perfect backdrop to facilitate such a journey. The Standard, Maldives has a strong wellness offering of daily yoga and meditation and the partnership with SEVA elevates this offering.

Hosted by SEVA founder Eda, SEVA Table Head Chef Kiki and The Standard, Maldives resident Yogi Karan, the five-day takeover is overflowing with a range of yoga, meditation and breathwork exercises as well as an abundant menu curated by SEVA Table, the Middle East’s award-winning first plant-based café. SEVA Table will take over the Joos café offering sustainable holistic eats for the duration of the partnership.

Highlights include ‘Kundalini In The Dark’, a full moon glow-in-the-dark yoga and meditation class and an International Women’s Day chanting masterclass that celebrates and honours women through the connection between the body and feminine power, both hosted by Eda. Guests can also expect a unique cacao ceremony that combines two different cultures and traditions to not only open the heart but also deep cleanse our system at The Standard Maldives Hammam Studio, followed by daily nourishing boosts at the Tonic Bar.

“We have tailored an incredibly unique takeover in one of the most beautiful places in the world……, move, breath, chant, meditate, dance to let go of whatever is not serving you, and manifest a brand new reality.” Said Eda, the Founder of SEVA.

SEVA Experience Takeover

March 7

6:00 AM Kundalini Culture at The Tonic Bar – Tune into yourself and connect with others through dance, yoga, breath and more

10:00 AM Aqua Yoga with The Standard Maldives’ Resident Yogi, Karan at the Main Pool – Flow it out and splash it up during a yoga session in the pool

6:00 PM Sunset Energy Cleanse at the Beach Cove – Welcome the night with guided meditation, breathwork, and sound healing

March 8

6:00 AM International Women’s Day Chanting and Kundalini Yoga at The Tonic Bar – Open the connection between the body and feminine power in this women only workshop

6:00 PM Water Blessing Ceremony at Beach Cove – Let go of the past and manifest your future through meditation and water blessing

March 9

3:00 PM Sensory cooking experience, designed to improve health and balance hormones – Embark on a sensory workshop into plant-based deliciousness with Kiki and Edi

6:00 PM Full Moon Glow In The Dark Kundalini Yoga and Meditation – Experience the intimate magic of The Standard’s very own private island, Baby Island, with a moon-lit Kundalini flow

March 10

All Day Joos Café Takeover by SEVA Table – Fuel up on holistic and sustainable eats as SEVA Table takes over our Joos Cafe

3:00 PM Sensory cooking experience, designed to improve health and balance hormones – Embark on a sensory workshop into plant-based deliciousness with Kiki and Edi

March 11

10:00 AM Hammam Cacao Sound Bath at The Standard Spa Hammam Studio – Cleanse your system with ancient plant medicine and the power of sound

Costs start at USD 428 per night, exclusive of 10% service charge and 16% GST. Guests can currently receive 35% off using code ‘SEVA’ here. For full details, terms and conditions and booking information, see here.