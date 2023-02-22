India Digital OOH Advertising Market Share, Size ( CAGR 14.7% ), Growth, Top Companies and Analysis Till 2027
Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising is a modern marketing channel that displays promotional media on digital signage in public outdoor locations.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Digital OOH Advertising Market: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast during 2022-2027”, the India digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during 2022-2027.
With the widespread use of the internet, advertisers now have access to advanced technologies like motion graphics, projectors, and virtual screens, enabling them to target specific demographics more effectively. The many advantages of DOOH advertising have made it popular for manufacturers looking to promote their products and services.
India Digital OOH Advertising Market Trends:
The DOOH advertising market in India is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the rapid expansion of digital and internet-based advertising platforms, ongoing infrastructure developments, and expanding retail facilities. Moreover, the surging number of smartphone users and inflating consumer per capita income are boosting the market growth in the country. In line with this, with an increasing number of people spending time outdoors, the demand for DOOH advertising is significantly propelling among advertisers to reach a wider audience in a limited period. They are also opting for screens that deliver contextually relevant, intelligent, and real-time content to showcase ads and are integrating advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to enhance the user experience and increase engagement, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
India Digital OOH Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the India digital OOH advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India digital OOH advertising market on the basis of fuel type, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Format Type:
• Digital Billboards
• Video Advertising
• Ambient Advertising
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Outdoor
• Indoor
Breakup by End User:
• Retail
• Recreation
• Banking
• Transportation
• Education
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
