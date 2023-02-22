The company specializes in making hats for export in large quantities
At DONY, we're committed to providing top-quality garments that meet the unique needs of our customers. If you're searching for an experienced and reputable company that can sew, print, and embroider headwear to your design and specifications: we are here to help!
DONY’s service is the perfect choice for companies and individuals who:
+ Wishes to have a source of fashion headwear for domestic sales or exports based on customer demands.
+ Wishes to have a source of headwear for an organization uniform to suit the working environment.
In this short introductory article, we’ll give you an overview of our headwear sewing, printing, and embroidering service!
Who Are We?
For years, DONY has been the go-to company in Vietnam for the manufacturing of high-quality apparel. Our clients are individuals and companies, domestic and abroad, seeking a high-quality and reputable manufacturing service to bring their design and vision to life.
Within DONY’s portfolio are fashion apparels for shops and design houses, as well as uniforms for companies both in Vietnam and overseas. Ever since our founding, all of our clients have been satisfied with speed and care our staff place in every order.
But other than industry-leading craftsmanship and customer service, DONY’s pricing for our services and products is one of the most competitive on the market. This balance between service quality and affordability is how DONY generates value for our clients and one of the biggest reasons why we continue to be a trusted name on the market.
What Are DONY’s Quality Standards?
DONY is committed to providing products with the greatest quality we can provide to our clients. As such, every headwear and uniform that we produce has to undergo rigorous quality control checks before they are signed off for delivery:
+ Quality product with unique design, accurate coloring, and beautiful patterning and prints.
+ Best materials on the market: fabrics must be durable, breathable, and comfortable to wear; auxiliaries such as threads, sewing accessories, embroideries, buckles, etc., are sourced from reputable suppliers.
+ Seams are meticulously done, straight, and strong.
+ Embroidered details are sharp and detailed: images, characters, brandings, company logos, etc.
Step-by-Step Production Process at DONY
DONY’s core values are professionalism and transparency, both of which are reflected in our production process. Once you have decided to collaborate with us, here are the steps that we will guide you through to bring your design to life:
+ Step 1: DONY will directly communicate with the client to discuss design details, specifications (type of headwear, material, coloring, embroidery, etc.), quantity, and delivery date.
+ Step 2: DONY’s staff will provide consultation on the best way to manufacture the client’s headwear to the specifications required and within a reasonable budget.
+ Step 3: Produce a production sample and deliver it to the client for inspection (for large-quantity orders).
+ Step 4: Signing of production contracts, upon which the design, quantity, pricing and discounts, and warranty information are finalized.
+ Step 5: Full-scale production can proceed of the headwear, with quality and delivery date guaranteed.
Pricing Chart
+ Quantity between 100 – 300 pieces: 1.5 – 2.5 USD/Unit
+ Quantity between 300 – 500 pieces: 1 – 2 USD/Unit
+ Quantity over 100 thousands pieces: 0.6-0.9 USD/Unit
Production Samples
At DONY, delivering the highest quality headwear and customer satisfaction is our top priority. To achieve this, we are committed to continually improving our equipment, facilities, and services, as well as attracting and training top talent to offer you the best service possible.
Our focus on improvement is a cornerstone of our mission.
Get in touch with the DONY team today if you require a source of top-quality headwear for sales or as part of uniforms. We will respond to you as soon as possible!
