Indian Smart Lighting Market Trends, Size, Demand, Vendors and Growth Rate by 2022-2027
On the basis of application, the smart lighting market in India is classified into commercial, residential, public infrastructure, and others.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Indian Smart Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the Indian smart lighting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.91% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Smart lighting is a revolutionary technology that offers a connected and Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled solution to replace traditional wall switches. It allows users to customize ambient lighting based on daylight availability, using highly efficient fixtures and automated controls that adjust to external lighting conditions and occupancy. Compared to traditional lighting systems, smart lighting consumes less energy and can be connected via Wi-Fi, Zigbee, or Bluetooth. In India, the demand for energy-efficient lighting has surged significantly, particularly in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.
India Smart Lighting Market Trends:
The increasing population has led to a surge in energy demand in India, which represents one of the key factors providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the Government of India (GoI) is working actively to replace conventional lighting systems with energy-efficient products, which is driving the market growth. In line with this, key market players are introducing new product variants integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to increase their consumer base, which is fueling the market growth. In addition to this, the escalating demand for lighting systems equipped with sensors and wireless technology, surging environmental awareness, and the increasing consumer per capita income are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the affordability of smart lights, easy availability in online retail stores, rapid technological advancements, and the development of smart cities are accelerating the market growth.
Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Indian smart lighting market on the basis of offering, communication technology, installation type, light source, application and region.
Breakup by Offering:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Communication Technology:
• Wired Technology
• Wireless Technology
Breakup by Installation Type:
• New Installation
• Retrofit Installation
Breakup by Light Source:
• LED Lamps
• Fluorescent Lamps
• Compact Fluorescent Lamps
• High Intensity Discharge Lamps
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Commercial
• Residential
• Public Infrastructure
• Others
Regional Analysis:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
