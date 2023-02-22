Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,851 in the last 365 days.

TEKTELIC is Launching the KONA PHOTON LoRaWAN® Gateway

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) products, including Sensors, IoT Gateways, and End-to-End IoT Solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new KONA Photon LoRaWAN® Gateway during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

We are eager to introduce you to the KONA Photon Gateway, a groundbreaker in the world of gateways. The KONA Photon Gateway is a single-module solution with a zero footprint, and a built-in 3G/4G modem, GPS, and support for external LoRa and internal/external cellular antennas for better coverage. The solar panel charges the built-in batteries, providing enough power for deployments across the globe and in all environmental conditions.

TEKTELIC is committed to providing the highest quality products with high availability and dependability to ensure operators the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. The KONA Photon Gateway provides reliable and secure communication with the capability to scale up to large deployments quickly and easily.

About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is a leading provider of wireless network solutions, including Carrier Grade Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. It is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers, so you have technical support during all deployment stages.
For more information on the KONA Photon LoRaWAN® Gateway and TEKTELIC’s full line of products and services, please visit www.tektelic.com.

Don’t hesitate to come and see the new KONA PHOTON at MWC Barcelona, all No. 4, Booth 4B10 from 27 Feb - 2 Mar.

Let’s make a step towards a sustainable future together with KONA PHOTON!

Christian Ulrik
TEKTELIC Communications Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

TEKTELIC is Launching the KONA PHOTON LoRaWAN® Gateway

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.