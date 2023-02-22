TEKTELIC is Launching the KONA PHOTON LoRaWAN® Gateway
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) products, including Sensors, IoT Gateways, and End-to-End IoT Solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new KONA Photon LoRaWAN® Gateway during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
We are eager to introduce you to the KONA Photon Gateway, a groundbreaker in the world of gateways. The KONA Photon Gateway is a single-module solution with a zero footprint, and a built-in 3G/4G modem, GPS, and support for external LoRa and internal/external cellular antennas for better coverage. The solar panel charges the built-in batteries, providing enough power for deployments across the globe and in all environmental conditions.
TEKTELIC is committed to providing the highest quality products with high availability and dependability to ensure operators the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. The KONA Photon Gateway provides reliable and secure communication with the capability to scale up to large deployments quickly and easily.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is a leading provider of wireless network solutions, including Carrier Grade Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. It is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers, so you have technical support during all deployment stages.
For more information on the KONA Photon LoRaWAN® Gateway and TEKTELIC’s full line of products and services, please visit www.tektelic.com.
Don’t hesitate to come and see the new KONA PHOTON at MWC Barcelona, all No. 4, Booth 4B10 from 27 Feb - 2 Mar.
Let’s make a step towards a sustainable future together with KONA PHOTON!
Christian Ulrik
