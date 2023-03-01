WCFO Boosts Manufacturing Capacity With The Expansion of Its Production Site in Cambodia
HONG KONG, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCFO Communications LTD., leading manufacturer of optical fiber products and provider of integrated solutions for telecom and datacom markets, announces the expansion of its production facility in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, thereby increasing its service offering from early 2023.
There is a growing demand from North America and the European Union for fiber connectivity components and integrated solutions. Businesses are seeking reliable contract manufacturers, prompting WCFO to build on its current capacities to satisfy the needs faced by global data and telecom infrastructure providers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEM).
Since its foundation in 1997, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, WCFO has become a go-to manufacturer for high-performance fiber optic components and integrated solutions. The enhanced production facility in Phnom Penh, which complements its other manufacturing site in Guangzhou, China, will not only provide customers with cost-effective solutions but also help satisfy highly specialized requirements and focus on producing components like adapters, connectors, cable assemblies, and fiber cables. Since the beginning of the year, with the expansion, the facility can now also offer injection molding and sheet metal fabrication.
“Since our leadership team’s decision to establish the Fiber Connectivity manufacturing facility in Cambodia in 2020, there is no looking back; we can already see the benefits. We are excited to announce that we will expand our operations in Cambodia to also include sheet metal and injection molded products to better serve our global integrated fiber connectivity customers.”, says Allen Wu, Sales Manager, at WCFO.
Ideally located, next to Phnom Penh’s International Airport, the new production site, offers a factory area of around 28 000 square meters and state-of-the-art internet and logistics facilities. With over 800 employees foreseen at this newly optimized site, production output is set to expand extensively to cover customers’ needs.
WCFO Communications Ltd., is a privately held company encompassing six business entities with a total of 1,200 employees with sales offices in Tokyo, Japan and Atlanta, GA (US). Its headquarters are in Hong Kong with manufacturing sites both implanted in Guangzhou, China and Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
