Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti-hypertensive drugs market. As per TBRC’s anti-hypertensive drugs market forecast, the Anti-hypertensive drugs refer to a group of medications used to treat high blood pressure (high blood pressure). The goal of antihypertensive therapy is to prevent the negative effects of high blood pressure, such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

The growth in the anti-hypertensive drugs market is due to a sedentary lifestyle. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-hypertensive drugs market share. Major players in the anti-hypertensive drugs market include Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca PLC., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc.

Trending Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Trend

Of late, there has been a rise in the use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment. Monotherapy is the treatment of hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms. When the two drugs are combined with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy. Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%. Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segments

• By Therapeutics: Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators

• By Disease Source: Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension

• By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

• By Geography: The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-hypertensive drugs market size, drivers and trends, anti-hypertensive drugs industry major players, antihypertensive drugs market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and anti-hypertensive drugs global market growth across geographies. The anti-hypertensive drugs global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

