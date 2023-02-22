Emapta Ranked No.1 on BPO List in Sri Lanka
Emapta is the top business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in Sri Lanka, according to Outsource Accelerator.COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emapta topped the list of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms in Sri Lanka, just a year after establishing its presence in the country.
In a list by leading global outsourcing marketplace Outsource Accelerator (OA), Emapta outranked 19 other BPO firms in Sri Lanka, an emerging BPO destination.
Outsource Accelerator described Emapta as a next-generation solutions provider, with an innovative way of searching for talent and building dedicated teams for businesses worldwide.
“The organization was formed on the notion that the talent they provide should seem like a natural extension of client operations. What’s fascinating is that they allow their clients to conduct day-to-day employee management as if they were part of their firm.”
Emapta opened its office in Sri Lanka in February 2022, offering firms easy access to the country's large and highly skilled talent pool.
Sri Lanka is known for its diverse skills, low-cost labor, and high-quality work in Accounting and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO). The country is a consistent source of talent as it annually produces 7,500 graduates and 2,500 individuals qualified for IT and BPO roles.
English is the primary business language in Sri Lanka, facilitating ease of communication between local professionals and their Western counterparts. Its work culture relies on building trust and confidence, being vocal, and open to collaboration.
Unlike other BPO firms, the Australian-owned and managed company offers transparent and flexible pricing, no hidden fees, and does not take cuts from employee salaries.
Emapta, founded in 2010 in the Philippines, delivers pre-vetted, high-quality candidates with recorded interviews. The company has a Glassdoor rating of 4.5 out of 5 with a 2.5 percent attrition rate, one of the lowest in the market, and has been awarded twice in 2022 as one of the best places to work for in the Philippines and Asia.
About Emapta
Emapta is a leading outsourcing services provider with access to major talent destinations such as the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Colombia and Macedonia, with offices in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company specializes in innovative, business-friendly staffing solutions customized to the needs of major industries worldwide.
