Nail Art Printer Market Price, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Nail Art Printer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.90% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Nail Art Printer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global nail art printer market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channels, applications, and regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Nail Art Printer Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): Around USD 515 Million
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.90%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): Nearly USD 723 Million
Nail art printer is a smart device that helps in printing any pattern on the nail easily and much faster as compared to a nail artist. It is believed to be a profitable investment for nail art specialists. This product is appropriate for distinct purposes like personal nail art at home, nail art given on rent, and commercial nail art services.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nail-art-printer-market/requestsample
In addition, nail art systems enable artists to provide services to a higher number of customers, saving on time and money spent on nail art. The use of nail art printers has now become a rising trend as such a business module has entered in both commercial and residential sectors at a faster rate due to the rise in the popularity for personal care and beauty products amongst women. This has led to the further expansion of the global nail art printer market.
Furthermore, the rise in the usage and demand for nail art printer device is anticipated to increase because of the expanding adoption of the exclusive and great sense of fashion particularly among the young population worldwide. This is further propelled by social media recognition of nail art, which, in turn, is fuelling the development of the nail art printer market.
Nail Art Printer Industry Definition and Major Segments
Nail art printer is a device that is utilised to print different artistic and creative designs on fingernails within seconds and at a lower cost. There are various pre-defined and customisable designs in the printers that can be printed as per the desire of the customer. Nail art has become highly popular in the present days since women are progressively exposed to beauty and fashion through social media and otherwise. The development of the nail art printer market has been encouraged by growing fashion trends and soaring beauty standards among women.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nail-art-printer-market
Based on product, the market can be segmented into:
• Stamping Printers
• Built-in Computer Printers
On the basis of distribution channels, the market has been classified into:
• Offline
• Online
Based on applications, the market can be categorised into:
• Commercial
• Residential
• Others
On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Nail Art Printer Market Trends
The nail art printer market has witnessed new advancements and developments to make the printers more capable of not just printing designs on nails but also on several other items like decorative objects and phones. Likewise, there has been an increasing focus on research and development activities by several market players to produce innovative nail art printers that would be better accepted in the global market.
Besides, fast growth in the usage of nail art technology as a part of their services in fashion showrooms, spas and beauty parlours, hair salons, nail parlours, and wedding studios, along with the increasing popularity of western lifestyles and the increasing disposable income of people are some of the other factors that are expected to enhance the growth of the nail art printer market.
Based on region, a larger part of the nail art printer market share is held by Asia Pacific. This is primarily because in Asia Pacific, the prices of nail art printers are comparatively lower than other regions. These printers were first originated in Asia and since its inception, Japan and China have dominated the market within the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the nail art printer market report are
• Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
• Funai Electric Co., Ltd.
• Fingernails2Go
• Alpsho Ventures
• BEAUTY-4U
• others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
