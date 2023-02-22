Marking Losar, the Tibetan New Year

I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Water Hare, we celebrate the perseverance, compassion, and strength of Tibetans across the globe, including the over 26,000 members of the Tibetan diaspora in the United States. The United States reaffirms our commitment to supporting the preservation of Tibetans’ distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage, including through the ability to select and venerate their religious leaders without interference.

I wish our Tibetan friends, and all others across the Himalayan region celebrating Losar, peace and prosperity in the new year. Losar Tashi Delek and Happy New Year to all who are celebrating.