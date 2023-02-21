Submit Release
DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security Program Partners with Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Security Stakeholders

An information and physical security expert from the National Nuclear Center instructs a training course module to fellow instructors and participants from Kazakhstan’s major nuclear security stakeholders.
DTRA’s Global Nuclear Security Program partnered with Kazakhstan’s nuclear security stakeholders to support a Kazakhstan-led iteration of a training course on information security applications for nuclear facilities from February 13-17, 2023 at the Nuclear Security Training Center outside of Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstani instructors modified a U.S.-led iteration of the course originally offered in November 2022. The Kazakhstan-led version incorporated national and site-level information security regulations and signals Kazakhstan’s incorporation of this material into existing nuclear security training curricula.

This course is part of DTRA GNS’s ongoing train-the-trainer efforts, designed to establish a sustainable and growing nuclear security curriculum and instructor cadre in Kazakhstan. Course participants are now positioned to instruct this course independently to their peers. Both Kazakhstan and the U.S. continue to identify information security as a critical component of a holistic approach to nuclear security.

