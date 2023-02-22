THE FIGHT FOR A BETTER LIFE
Carrying the weight and pressure of hardships, Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. never gave up. Instead, he found faith that led him to where he was meant to be.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has improved the lives of soldiers, airmen, and their families since 1895 by offering high-quality, tax-free goods and services at special military prices. The Exchange is deemed to be the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States.
Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. believed that he managed to be part of this honorable job by divine intervention. In fact, he believes that his faith has not only brought him this far but also helped him provide for his family and lift them out of poverty.
Despite facing difficulties, Cecilio overcame all setbacks and made the decision to hold onto his convictions. He began earning $4.25 per hour and supported a family of four while continuing to pursue his aspirations, which eventually came to pass.
Readers are especially in to be inspired by all the positive things they could take from the author’s life experiences. He led a life with a positive outlook in life, overcoming one obstacle to another that stood in his way. Over time, he advanced through the ranks and was given more authority. He eventually had the opportunity to travel and witness numerous incredible events. Cecilio’s great career from humble beginnings provides an immensely satisfying end to his testimony in his book Providential Endowment, concluding that the author has a different level of determination and faith.
Learn how a job at the Exchange took the author from the Philippines to the United States to Germany, where he caught himself witnessing the Berlin Wall collapse and the end of the Cold War. Get a copy of the book on Amazon and follow the author as he recounts his journey.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube