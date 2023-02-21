State Street to Participate in RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Financial Institutions Conference

State Street Corporation STT announced today that its Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in RBC Capital Markets' 2023 Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:40 am ET.

An audio webcast will be accessible on the home page of State Street's Investor Relations website, investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation STT is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

