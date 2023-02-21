Coeur to Participate in Upcoming BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference
Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") CDE President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the 32nd Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Central Time (9:45 a.m. Eastern Time).
The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the presentation will be made available through the following link: https://app.webinar.net/Kg2Zl5DjBLa.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia and has interests in precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.
