Erickson-Hall Breaks Ground on Public Safety Training Center at Crafton Hills College near San Bernardino, CA

General Contractor's Expertise in Public Safety and Education Facilities Converge with Campus Project

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, 2023, Erickson-Hall Construction Co. joined more than 150 members of Crafton Hills College leadership, elected officials, fire chiefs, and other stakeholders to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Public Safety Training Center at Crafton Hills College. The new specialized fire training structure is located at 1171 San Canyon Road in Yucaipa, CA, about 15 miles east of San Bernardino. The development was made possible by Measure CC, a bond approved by voters in 2018 to fund upgrades in the San Bernardino Community College District. The new state-of-the-art Public Safety Training Center leverages Erickson-Hall's experience building numerous fire stations and educational facilities throughout Southern California.

For renderings, click here.

As one of the premier public safety academies in the nation, the highly regarded Public Safety Program at Crafton Hills College has been preparing students for employment with fire departments and emergency medical response teams since 1982. The new facilities were designed specifically to accommodate the fire academy requirements for cadets seeking their certification as fire fighters, and will train students in conditions that replicate real-life emergency situations. The new Public Safety Training Center is expected to be complete in December 2023. This facility completes the advanced Public Safety and Allied Health Facilities constructed in 2015 on the campus.

Mat Gates, CCM, LEED AP, President of Erickson-Hall, states, "We're thrilled to join our design-build partner, WLC Architects, to enhance Crafton Hills' top-tier Public Safety Program. It's very rewarding to use our expertise to help our future first responders pursue their passion—a career of service."

About Erickson-Hall Construction Co.

Erickson-Hall is a recognized industry leader and has completed over $2 billion in successful construction projects, of which $1.5 billion has been for K-12 and higher education developments. The employee-owned company has been serving the Southern California markets of San Diego, Imperial, Orange, South LA, and Riverside Counties since 1998. Services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback and program management for educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office and healthcare facilities. The company has an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and has received numerous awards for safety. For more information, visit www.ericksonhall.com and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/erickson-hall-construction-company.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE Erickson-Hall Construction Co.