FAITH UPLIFTING A DOWNCAST SOUL
Resiliency taught by experiences through a life well traveled.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. proves that with faith, anyone could go places no one can ever even imagine. Going through tough times and facing difficult challenges, Cecilio managed to rise above the clouds of discouragement.
Growing up in the Philippines, Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. was caught in the midst of deprivation of a normal life, yet little did he know that he was bound to live an extraordinary life outside his own country. His father, setting the bar too high, managed to land a decent job as a school teacher and Post Exchange Manager at Clark Air Force Base despite just having completed sixth grade as his highest educational attainment.
Due to Cecilio’s outstanding work, he was one of the first few people to receive special immigrant status to come to the United States. This grant paved the way for many great things in his life, and such experiences are told by Cecilio in this memoir.
Providential Endowment is filled with his success stories and failures as he traveled his way through life.
Some readers even find themselves emotional as they can relate to the author’s life stories.
The author also didn’t hold back citing biblical facts that backed up his way of thinking and living.
Looking for a book that can motivate and help one to stay hopeful in whatever battle they're fighting? This book is ideal and comes highly recommended by reviewers on Amazon. Learn more about the author by visiting his website at www.proviendow.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube