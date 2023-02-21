Future Of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) Announces New Advisory Board & Leadership

WASHINGTON (February 21, 2023) – Representatives of The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) today announced the election of the 2023 FOSSI Advisory Board members, including nearly 20 executives from leading chemical manufacturers and industry stakeholders.

Established in 2020, FOSSI provides $40,000 scholarships to students studying preferred science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The program also offers leadership development, mentorship and internship opportunities, and a one-to-one match with corporate sponsors committed to helping scholars achieve their goals.

Since its inception, FOSSI Founding Chairman Mark Vergnano, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Chemours Company, has led the program’s strategic path, helping to bring together more than 60 organizations who have pledged over 30 million dollars in scholarship funds. These funds support nearly 300 current scholars, with over 260 more scholarships committed in future years, as the program pursues its goal of supporting 1000 scholars through 2025.

In his new role as past-Chairman of the FOSSI Advisory Board, Vergnano will support incoming FOSSI Chairman, Jim Fitterling, Chairman and CEO of Dow, and incoming Vice-Chairman, Mark Costa, CEO of Eastman Chemical Company.

“I am thrilled to announce an incredible slate of FOSSI Advisory Board members and welcome Jim and Mark as incoming Advisory Board leadership. Jim and Mark’s engagement and commitment to the program has helped shape it into what it is today, and I am confident that we will meet and exceed our future goals with their continued leadership,” shared Vergnano.

Said Fitterling, “When STEM disciplines benefit from the world’s rich diversity of thought and experience, we all win. I am honored to serve as the next Chair of the FOSSI Advisory Board and to continue the legacy of service excellence paved by Mark Vergnano and the countless others who give their time, passion and resources to this critically important initiative.”

Newly elected Advisory Board members serve from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31st, 2025, and include:

Erin Kane, AdvanSix

Chris Jahn, American Chemistry Council

Darlene Schuster, American Institute of Chemical Engineers

Erika Peterman, BASF Corporation

Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, Bayer

Sean Keohane, Cabot Corporation

Lori Ryerkerk, Celanese

Mark Newman, The Chemours Company

Bruce Chinn, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Jim Fitterling, Dow

Daryl Roberts, DuPont

Mark Costa, Eastman Chemical Company

Mike Zamora, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company

Brian Powers, SABIC

Tom Shepherd, The Shepherd Chemical Company

Mike Finelli, Solvay America, Inc.

Incoming Vice-Chair, Mark Costa, noted, “FOSSI’s role in clearing pathways to ensure the workforce of the future includes STEM talent from traditionally underrepresented groups is vital to delivering technological advancements in the chemical and materials sector. I am honored to have been elected as Vice-Chair, in service with other leaders, as we continue the mission of expanding the diverse STEM talent pipeline to grow and strengthen innovation capabilities.”

To learn more about the scholarship, visit www.FutureOfSTEMScholars.org.