Beacon Media + Marketing Releases New Guide on the Transformation AI is Bringing to Marketing in 2023
With the rise of AI, Beacon Media + Marketing is leading the way by embracing these tools. And in a new guide, Beacon discusses the power of new technology and how utilizing AI for marketing in 2023 will transform the industry.
Many people are well aware of the apprehension that comes with the thought of letting a machine take control. After all, many movies have given us a grim look at what could happen if machines took over the world. But AI is nothing to be scared about. In fact, by embracing this new technology, brands will have the power to enhance skills already in place and improve productivity.
AI works by utilizing scientific models that offer unique data sets that can be used for predictive analysis. And this is a process that – if performed the traditional way by humans – could take several months. However, AI can get the job done in minutes. And the data is almost immediately able to be used.
Today, there are a few AI platforms that perform a variety of functions. And a few of these platforms include the following:
• Microsoft Azure AI Platform
• Google Cloud AI Platform
• IBM Watson
• Infosys Nia
• Dialogflow
• BigML
Marketing is all about crunching data. And where predicting a consumer’s behavior was once a study that combined data with intuition, AI offers companies the ability to remove human error and bias and rely completely on proven data to get the job done. And it can be used for several tasks such as content creation, conversion management, media marketing, and consumer tracking among many others.
At the end of the day, AI enhances a team’s value and offers marketers a competitive edge in a constantly shifting market environment.
Beacon Media + Marketing offers a stellar team of creatives who’d love to help you grow and thrive with advanced marketing solutions. With experts in the field of content marketing, web design, social media, and brand reputation management, you can sit back and let the experts handle all the work. If you’d like to learn more about the transformative benefits of AI, reach out to Beacon Media + Marketing here on the company site.
