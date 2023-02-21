Virginia War Memorial To Host K-9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk On March 11, Dogs And Their Owners Invited To Participate In Inaugural Event To Honor Military, Law Enforcement, And Service Dogs »

Dogs and their owners are invited to participate in the inaugural “0.9 K for K-9s” K-9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk Saturday, March 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The Walk begins at 10 a.m. in the Heilman Amphitheater on the Memorial’s grounds at 621 South Belvidere Street.

The purpose of the “0.9 K for K-9s” is to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of military, law enforcement, and service dogs on the battlefield or in our communities. The Commonwealth of Virginia officially acknowledges March 13 every year as K-9 Veterans Day in Virginia, as this was the day the U. S. Army officially began including dogs as part of World War II efforts.

Those wishing to participate in the Walk must register between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. There is no cost to participate. All dogs must be on a leash and have an ID tag on their collar or microchip with the dog’s name and owner’s information. All dogs must be accompanied by an adult and all persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must also complete a participation waiver before the event or upon arrival at the Virginia War Memorial.

Sponsored by Woodfin – Your Home Team and the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, the K-9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk will include stops to remember Military Service Dogs throughout American History, dog caricature portraits, dog cake decorating and other events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or telephone 804.786-2060.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.

The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care

facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term

rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.