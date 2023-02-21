Submit Release
Conformis, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

March 8 – 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

  • The 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference will take place at the Boston Marriott Copley Place from March 6-8, 2023.  
  • Conformis management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8 from 11:10 a.m. until 11:40 a.m. EST.  
  • Webcast: Link to CFMS Fireside Chat at the Cowen Conference
  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Cowen representative or Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

March 14 – 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

  • The Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference will take place virtually from March 13-15, 2023.
  • Conformis management will present on Tuesday, March 14 from 8:40 a.m. until 9:10 a.m. EST.
  • Webcast: Link to CFMS Presentation at the OpCo Conference
  • Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Conformis Investor Relations at ir@conformis.com and (781) 374-5598.

A live webcast of each presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Conformis' website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
ir@conformis.com 
(781) 374-5598


