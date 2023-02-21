Submit Release
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
    Thursday, March 2, 2023
  • Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
    Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Jefferies 2023 Business Services Summit
    Thursday, March 23, 2023

A copy of the presentation material will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.casella.com.   In addition, a live webcast link will be posted on the company’s investor website for those conferences with presentations.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.


