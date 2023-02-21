Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,169 in the last 365 days.

Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics 21 Feb 2023

/EIN News/ -- The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 21 February 2023 to issue 1,423,800 incentive subscription rights to five new employees and individual contractors of IDEX Biometrics. The grant was made under the company's 2022 Subscription rights plan. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.72 per share, they vest by 25% per year, and will expire on 12 May 2027.  Following the grants, there are 82,065,247 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of investor relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics 21 Feb 2023

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.