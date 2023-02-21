BayFirst Welcomes USDA Business & Industry Lending Officer, Expands Efforts to Fund Rural Development

Top 10 US SBA Lender Welcomes Charles Conoley as VP

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After closing out SBA Fiscal Year 2022 as the No. 8 SBA lender in the nation, St. Petersburg-based BayFirst National Bank has welcomed a 40-year industry veteran to spearhead the USDA business lending efforts of its, CreditBench division. Charles (Charlie) Conoley assumes the newly created position of VP, USDA Rural Development Lending Officer, charged with overseeing and further developing the Bank’s efforts to meet the lending needs of businesses located in rural areas across the country.



A Bradenton, FL resident, Conoley most recently served as vice president, government guaranteed lending officer at Lake Michigan Credit Union based out of Tampa. Conoley has worked at several banks in the Tampa Bay market area over the past 20 years, where he has originated, closed, and serviced more than $300 million in USDA and SBA loans.

In his new role, Conoley will help execute BayFirst’s USDA business lending strategy, focusing on driving growth and profitability for loan initiatives available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Program.

“Charlie brings vast knowledge and expertise in business lending, specifically for rural businesses that are often underserved,” said BayFirst SVP, Director of SBA Loan Originations Chris Hackney. “This experience will significantly benefit our team and broaden our customer base as we focus on better contributing to the development of economic opportunities for businesses operating in less urban areas.”

“As one of the nation’s top small business lenders, we must remain focused on expertly serving every small business, and Charles is going to aid in these efforts tremendously,” added BayFirst CEO Anthony N. Leo. “I look forward to seeing him drive results in the USDA space and help us increase our overall impact and success in rural areas across the nation.”

Conoley received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management degree from Purdue University and a master’s degree from Indiana University where he majored in both finance and accounting.

About BayFirst National Bank

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, BayFirst National Bank, the principal subsidiary of BayFirst Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BAFN), operates eight banking centers in the Tampa Bay area and originates residential mortgages locally. In addition, BayFirst offers a broad range of retail and business banking services, including small business loans through its SBA loan division, CreditBench, and is one of the top producing SBA lenders in the country. Since it opened in 1999, BayFirst has grown exponentially without losing sight of its commitment to making an impact in the community and being Here for What’s Next® in the lives of its customers. For more information visit: www.BayFirstFinancial.com.

